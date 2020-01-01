USE CODE "LEAFLY10" AT CHECKOUT FOR 10% OFF ENTIRE PURCHASE. Not All Hemp Is Created Equal The entire line of Kurativ products are derived from medical -grade , organic hemp plants—–Grown right here in the U.S. ! Many companies use low-grade, “industrial hemp” , which results in a low quality product that may contain harmful toxins. With Kurativ CBD products , you can be sure you are getting the highest quality ingredients and a phenomenal value. It Is Safe. Lab Tested& Verified! Hemp oil and CBD are derived from 100% natural plant compounds. It has been deemed safe by the World Health Organization and has no adverse effects on Public Health. CBD is non- habit forming and non-psychoactive.