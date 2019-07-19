johnsimsalo
on July 19th, 2019
Compared to other 3000mg products this price is definitely worth what you get. Last a long time when taken consistently. Great Product!
$159.99MSRP
This mixture ensures maximum delivery of Cannabidiol ( CBD ) into your system. Our full Spectrum Oil contains a high concentration of CBD per dose, plus beneficial cannabinoids such as CBG , CBN, and CBDV. This product contains less than 0.3% THC, and remains legal in all 50 states.
on July 17th, 2019
10/10 product absolutely must buy~~
on July 17th, 2019
Definitely worth the buy. Has helped me with a plethora of different symptoms.