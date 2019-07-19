johnsimsalo
on July 19th, 2019
great product if you just want to see how it benefits you. I would suggest a higher dosage afterwards though!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$29.99MSRP
This mixture ensures maximum delivery of Cannabidiol ( CBD ) into your system. Unlike most CBD Companies , our products are derived from Organically grown , MEDICAL-GRADE hemp plants. Our plants are specifically bred by expert horticulturists to ensure maximum CBD density. A one ml dropper is included.
on July 19th, 2019
great product if you just want to see how it benefits you. I would suggest a higher dosage afterwards though!