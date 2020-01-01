CBD Pain Relief Cream CHAMOMILE CODE "LEAFLY10" FOR 10%OFF PURCHASE
$39.99MSRP
About this product
Say goodbye to aches, pain and soreness! Our 2 ounce jar contains a whopping 500 mg of CBD. Specially formulated using wholesome, premium ingredients. Pick between Unscented, Peppermint, Lemongrass, Lavender, or our personal favorite – chamomile. Fragrances are added using premium essential oils for added therapeutic effects. MCT oil ensures maximum delivery of Cannabidiol ( CBD ) into your system. Use topically for near-instant relief. Unlike most CBD Companies , our products are derived from Organically grown , MEDICAL-GRADE hemp plants. Our plants are specifically bred by expert horticulturists to ensure maximum CBD density.
