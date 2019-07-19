johnsimsalo
on July 19th, 2019
I use the Lavender scent but have heard great things about this one as well.
$39.99MSRP
Say goodbye to aches, pain and soreness! Our 2 ounce jar contains a whopping 500 mg of CBD. Specially formulated using wholesome, premium ingredients. Pick between Unscented, Peppermint, Lemongrass, Lavender, or our personal favorite – chamomile. Fragrances are added using premium essential oils for added therapeutic effects. MCT oil ensures maximum delivery of Cannabidiol ( CBD ) into your system. Use topically for near-instant relief. Unlike most CBD Companies , our products are derived from Organically grown , MEDICAL-GRADE hemp plants. Our plants are specifically bred by expert horticulturists to ensure maximum CBD density.
on July 19th, 2019
on July 17th, 2019
Very please by the refreshing smell and recovery benefits from this Lemongrass CBD cream.
on July 17th, 2019
Best CBD cream I have found yet. Nothing competes.