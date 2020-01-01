 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. CBG Oil 3300mg THC-Free CBD/CBG Oil, 1oz.

CBG Oil 3300mg THC-Free CBD/CBG Oil, 1oz.

by Kurativ CBD

Write a review
Kurativ CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures CBG Oil 3300mg THC-Free CBD/CBG Oil, 1oz.
Kurativ CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures CBG Oil 3300mg THC-Free CBD/CBG Oil, 1oz.
Kurativ CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures CBG Oil 3300mg THC-Free CBD/CBG Oil, 1oz.

$129.00MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

When combined, CBD and CBG compliment each other and the effects are amplified. Our oil contains 1mg of CBG for every 10mg of CBD. (10:1) We start with high-grade 100% Organic MCT oil, blended with pure, isolated CBD and CBG extracts to deliver a precise, highly concentrated dose. Blending CBD & CBG helps create overall balance and regulate the body, resulting in a variety of related benefits that may help with: • Reducing pain and inflammation • Sleep • Mood enhancer • Bone stimulant • Muscle Relaxation • Anxiety relief • Nausea For more information, see our FAQ, Lab Works and product guides at www.kurativcbd.com.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Kurativ CBD Logo
USE CODE "LEAFLY10" AT CHECKOUT FOR 10% OFF ENTIRE PURCHASE. Not All Hemp Is Created Equal The entire line of Kurativ products are derived from medical -grade , organic hemp plants—–Grown right here in the U.S. ! Many companies use low-grade, “industrial hemp” , which results in a low quality product that may contain harmful toxins. With Kurativ CBD products , you can be sure you are getting the highest quality ingredients and a phenomenal value. It Is Safe. Lab Tested& Verified! Hemp oil and CBD are derived from 100% natural plant compounds. It has been deemed safe by the World Health Organization and has no adverse effects on Public Health. CBD is non- habit forming and non-psychoactive.