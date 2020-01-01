Remedy CBD Tincture-500mg
by Mary's Medicinals
1 piece
$150.00
In-store only 14.1 miles
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
No stores nearby
When combined, CBD and CBG compliment each other and the effects are amplified. Our oil contains 1mg of CBG for every 10mg of CBD. (10:1) We start with high-grade 100% Organic MCT oil, blended with pure, isolated CBD and CBG extracts to deliver a precise, highly concentrated dose. Blending CBD & CBG helps create overall balance and regulate the body, resulting in a variety of related benefits that may help with: • Reducing pain and inflammation • Sleep • Mood enhancer • Bone stimulant • Muscle Relaxation • Anxiety relief • Nausea For more information, see our FAQ, Lab Works and product guides at www.kurativcbd.com.
Be the first to review this product.