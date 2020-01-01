Pixie Sticks 25mg
by CBD Plus USA
1 piece
$3.99
Pickup 32.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
1 piece
$9.95
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Great for on-the-go relief. Each gummy contains 4:1 CBD to CBG and 0% THC. Available in bears, worms, apple rings, peach rings, and our all-time favorite watermelon wedges. Try them all! Kurativ large gummies (worms and rings) are approximately 40mg cbd / 10mg cbg per piece and contain 1000mg per 20-count jar.
Be the first to review this product.