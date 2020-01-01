Pineapple Express Breathable CBD Vape Juice 1g
by CBD Plus USA
1 piece
$29.99
Formulated using premium Full Spectrum CBD hemp extract, this oil is in a league of its own. Each Kurativ bottle contains a precise dose of CBD per ml, plus an array of secondary cannabinoids to deliver the sought after entourage effect. Kurativ full spectrum CBD Oil contains less than 0.3% THC. Oils contain terpenes and are blended with Organic MCT due to it’s high absorbability rate. This means that your body absorbs more CBD than with other carrier oils. Unflavored, with no unpleasant tastes. This product contains less than 0.3% THC, and remains legal in all 50 states.
