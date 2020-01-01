 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Kurativ CBD Oil Immuno-Boost Energy Daytime Formula THC-Free 1500mg

Kurativ CBD Oil Immuno-Boost Energy Daytime Formula THC-Free 1500mg

by Kurativ CBD

Kurativ CBD Oil Immuno-Boost Energy Daytime Formula THC-Free 1500mg

About this product

Our proprietary blend leverages the best of CBD and mother nature. Crafted with holistic ingredients known for helping with energy, focus, and immune system defense. Kurativ’s Full Spectrum Boost oil is available in 1500mg one ounce bottles, containing 50mg of CBD per ml.

About this brand

USE CODE "LEAFLY10" AT CHECKOUT FOR 10% OFF YOUR ENTIRE PURCHASE. Not All Hemp Is Created Equal The entire line of Kurativ products are derived from medical -grade , organic hemp plants—–Grown right here in the U.S. ! Many companies use low-grade, “industrial hemp” , which results in a low quality product that may contain harmful toxins. With Kurativ CBD products , you can be sure you are getting the highest quality ingredients and a phenomenal value. It Is Safe. Lab Tested & Verified! Hemp oil and CBD are derived from 100% natural plant compounds. It has been deemed safe by the World Health Organization and has no adverse effects on Public Health. CBD is non- habit forming and non-psychoactive.