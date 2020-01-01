Pineapple Express Breathable CBD Vape Juice 1g
by CBD Plus USA
1 piece
$29.99
Pickup 32.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Precisely formulated with Organic MCT oil to produce a blend that is pure and effective with no unpleasant tastes. We select MCT oil due to it’s high absorbability rate. This means that your body absorbs more CBD than you would with other carrier oils. Sometimes, simple is better. Kurativ’s THC-Free oils are available in 500mg (sample size),1500mg, 3000mg, 6000mg, and 12,000mg bottles.
Be the first to review this product.