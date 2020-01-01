 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Kurativ CBD Pet Oil Full Spectrum Bacon Flavored 1200mg

by Kurativ CBD

$49.99MSRP

About this product

Kurativ Full Spectrum CBD pet oil is formulated with the same ingredients and care that is given to all of our products. The endocannabinoid system is present in all mammals. Your dog, cat, or horse will be thankful you chose Kurativ. Each bottle contains a precise dose of CBD per ml, plus an array of secondary cannabinoids and less than 0.3% THC. Oils contain terpenes and are blended with Organic MCT due to it’s high absorbability rate. This means that your pet absorbs more CBD than with other carrier oils. Kurativ’s Full Spectrum Pet oils are available in savory bacon, delicious peanut butter, and all-natural unflavored. Choose from 300mg, 600mg, 1200mg.

About this brand

USE CODE "LEAFLY10" AT CHECKOUT FOR 10% OFF YOUR ENTIRE PURCHASE. Not All Hemp Is Created Equal The entire line of Kurativ products are derived from medical -grade , organic hemp plants—–Grown right here in the U.S. ! Many companies use low-grade, “industrial hemp” , which results in a low quality product that may contain harmful toxins. With Kurativ CBD products , you can be sure you are getting the highest quality ingredients and a phenomenal value. It Is Safe. Lab Tested & Verified! Hemp oil and CBD are derived from 100% natural plant compounds. It has been deemed safe by the World Health Organization and has no adverse effects on Public Health. CBD is non- habit forming and non-psychoactive.