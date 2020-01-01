 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Pets
  4. Pet treats
  5. Kurativ CBD Pet Treats – Juicy Beef Jerky Sticks – 100mg (5mg per treat)

Kurativ CBD Pet Treats – Juicy Beef Jerky Sticks – 100mg (5mg per treat)

by Kurativ CBD

Kurativ CBD Pets Pet Treats Kurativ CBD Pet Treats – Juicy Beef Jerky Sticks – 100mg (5mg per treat)

About this product

Kurativ CBD pet jerky treats are made from U.S.D.A certified meats that are never imported. We formulate each treat with at least 5mg of pure CBD Isolate. We’ve never met a pet that turned one down! Beef and chicken jerky are available in 50mg and 100mg jars.

About this brand

USE CODE "LEAFLY10" AT CHECKOUT FOR 10% OFF YOUR ENTIRE PURCHASE. Not All Hemp Is Created Equal The entire line of Kurativ products are derived from medical -grade , organic hemp plants—–Grown right here in the U.S. ! Many companies use low-grade, “industrial hemp” , which results in a low quality product that may contain harmful toxins. With Kurativ CBD products , you can be sure you are getting the highest quality ingredients and a phenomenal value. It Is Safe. Lab Tested & Verified! Hemp oil and CBD are derived from 100% natural plant compounds. It has been deemed safe by the World Health Organization and has no adverse effects on Public Health. CBD is non- habit forming and non-psychoactive.