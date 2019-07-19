johnsimsalo
on July 19th, 2019
Wasn't sure about it until I tasted it but the flavor is an awesome addition to my morning dose of CBD.
$89.99MSRP
This mixture ensures maximum delivery of Cannabidiol ( CBD ) into your system. Our CBD Isolate contains 0% THC and is 99+% pure. Unlike most CBD Companies , our products are derived from Organically grown, MEDICAL-GRADE hemp plants. Our plants are specifically bred by expert horticulturists to ensure maximum CBD density.
on July 17th, 2019
I love anything flavored with orange so this was what I had been looking for all along. Great product and tastes great too!
on July 17th, 2019
Great flavor, even better product. Will continue with using Kurativ.