johnsimsalo
on July 19th, 2019
Nice minty flavor in case you dont like the hempy taste!
$119.99MSRP
This mixture ensures maximum delivery of Cannabidiol ( CBD ) into your system. Our full Spectrum Oil contains a high concentration of CBD per dose, plus beneficial cannabinoids such as CBG , CBN, and CBDV. This product contains less than 0.3% THC, and remains legal in all 50 states.
on July 17th, 2019
Not a huge fan of peppermint, but I was very surprised with this one. Received great benefits and will continue to get my CBD from Kurativ.
on July 17th, 2019
Refreshing taste and all the benefits a Full Spectrum should give. 100% Buy.