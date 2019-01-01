 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Bath & body
  5. CBD Pet Conditioning Shampoo

CBD Pet Conditioning Shampoo

by Kure Life LLC.

Write a review
Kure Life LLC. Hemp CBD Bath & Body CBD Pet Conditioning Shampoo

$30.00MSRP

About this product

Our special cannabidiol shampoo product for pets, Kure CBD Pet Conditioning Shampoo. Specially formulated for pets with NO THC. Does your pet have skin ailments or allergies? Safe for pets and veterinarian formulated. The industry leader in CBD Oil products. Made from pure oil from the highest quality sativa canabis. No THC.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Kure Life LLC. Logo
Kure CBD is the leading distributor of high quality CBD products in the United States