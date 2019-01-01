 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
CBD Softgels Full Spectrum Softgels (60 Units)

by Kure Life LLC.

$115.00MSRP

About this product

Our 30mg Full Spectrum CBD Infused Softgels can save your day. Simply swallow your easy-to-digest softgels and let the relief come while you go on about your business. No mixing, no measuring, no worries. Our Full Spectrum CBD Infused Softgels are great for on-the-go types and those who don’t want to be bothered with complicated or lengthy preparations.

About this brand

Kure CBD is the leading distributor of high quality CBD products in the United States