 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. CBD Tincture 5000mg

CBD Tincture 5000mg

by Kure Life LLC.

Write a review
Kure Life LLC. Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures CBD Tincture 5000mg

$240.00MSRP

About this product

CBD Tinctures are one of the best-known types of CBD Hemp Oil supplements. Tinctures combine CBD Hemp Oil into a liquid, making it easy and convenient to enjoy the benefits of hemp extract without the unpleasant oil after taste. Made with Pesticide Free, Non-GMO Industrial Hemp Oil, extracted from the mature stalks and stems of the hemp plant.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Kure Life LLC. Logo
Kure CBD is the leading distributor of high quality CBD products in the United States