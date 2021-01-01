ASCND All-In-One - Cosmic Glue
About this product
ASCND All-In-One - Cosmic Glue Hybrid | Diesel, Lemon, Pungent A euphoric diesel that relaxes your mind and body while putting a skip in your step. ASCND: ASCND live whole plant oils are high cannabinoid, full spectrum, single origin extracts. These oils have an ideal composition for users who appreciate heavy psychoactive effects and a true-to-strain flower or weedy taste profile, while still retaining crucial bioactive terpenes and flavonoids. All-In-One: Our ready to use All-In-One is back and better than ever. Known for its patented signature look, precise delivery, and compact design we’ve made significant updates to deliver breakthrough performance with ultra portability.
About this brand
Kurvana
