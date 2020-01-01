 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. ASCND - Amnesia Haze

ASCND - Amnesia Haze

by Kurvana

Write a review
Kurvana Vaping Vape Pens ASCND - Amnesia Haze

$70.00MSRP

Find Us

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Pungent, lemony overtones give way to an unmistakably earthy aroma that perks up your vitality.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Amnesia Haze

Amnesia Haze
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

With earthy flavors of lemons and citrus, Amnesia Haze is a perfect strain to start your day with a smile. The uplifting, energetic buzz is one you won’t soon forget. Its genetics have been traced back to the South Asian and Jamaican landrace strains, and this Cannabis Cup winner (1st place 2004, 1st place Sativa Cup 2012) has since been popularized in the coffee shops of Amsterdam.

About this brand

Kurvana Logo
Established in 2014, Kurvana provides uncompromising cannabis products to those who need it most. Success for Kurvana began when a small group of dedicated experts became frustrated by the lack of transparency, accountability, and professionalism in the cannabis industry. Instead, Kurvana sought to revolutionize the industry through creative engineering, scientific discovery, and manufacturing excellence. Kurvana gathered an accomplished team led by Ph.D. scientists and engineers to create the best full-spectrum extract technically achievable. Years of research led to the development of Kurvana's proprietary extraction process, which maximizes purity while preserving the plant’s phytochemical fingerprint. Today, Kurvana has gained a loyal following while abiding by their original values of quality, integrity, and innovation.