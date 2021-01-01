ASCND - Amnesia Haze
by KurvanaWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
ASCND - Amnesia Haze Sativa | Citrus, Lemon, Earthy Pungent, lemony overtones give way to an unmistakably earthy aroma that perks up your vitality. ASCND: ASCND live whole plant oils are high cannabinoid, full spectrum, single origin extracts. These oils have an ideal composition for users who appreciate heavy psychoactive effects and a true-to-strain flower or weedy taste profile, while still retaining crucial bioactive terpenes and flavonoids. Hardware: From high quality stainless steel to our BPA-free tank, we kept safety in mind. Our latest premium ceramic heating element features new material composition and refinement that heats without burning the wicking system and prevents chemical leach.
About this brand
Kurvana
About this strain
Amnesia Haze
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
With earthy flavors of lemons and citrus, Amnesia Haze is the perfect sativa strain to start your day with a smile. The uplifting, energetic buzz is one you won’t soon forget. Its genetics have been traced back to the South Asian and Jamaican landrace strains, and this Cannabis Cup winner (1st place 2004, 1st place Sativa Cup 2012) has since been popularized in the coffee shops of Amsterdam.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.