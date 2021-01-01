 Loading…

Hybrid

ASCND - Cactus Cooler

by Kurvana

Kurvana Concentrates Cartridges ASCND - Cactus Cooler
Kurvana Concentrates Cartridges ASCND - Cactus Cooler

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

ASCND - Cactus Cooler Sativa | Earthy, Orange, Citrus Invigorating desert fruit flavors married with a heavy kush aftertaste. ASCND: ASCND live whole plant oils are high cannabinoid, full spectrum, single origin extracts. These oils have an ideal composition for users who appreciate heavy psychoactive effects and a true-to-strain flower or weedy taste profile, while still retaining crucial bioactive terpenes and flavonoids. Hardware: From high quality stainless steel to our BPA-free tank, we kept safety in mind. Our latest premium ceramic heating element features new material composition and refinement that heats without burning the wicking system and prevents chemical leach.

About this brand

As a brand leader in premium cannabis, Kurvana continues to transform the industry offering innovative products of uncompromising quality, sitting at the intersection of nature and science. With focus on the development of highly intrinsic oil, Kurvana delivers multiple options for connoisseurs and beginners alike. Since 2014, Kurvana has surpassed the industry’s standard of quality, formulating natural botanical ingredients to create some of the world’s best full-spectrum products. Today, Kurvana is widely recognized by its commitment to enhancing the everyday life of consumers with the most natural, pure, and safe products in the cannabis and hemp space.

About this strain

Cactus Cooler

Cactus Cooler
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Ocimene

Cactus Cooler is a sativa-dominant strain that’s said to be a cross between Blue Dream and OG Kush. The sativa in Cactus Cooler lends an upbeat cerebral kick to help you stay focused and productive throughout the day, while the OG boosts the senses with buzzing euphoria. With notes of sharp lemon and sweet wildflowers, Cactus Cooler takes after both parents in its fragrance.

