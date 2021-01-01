ASCND - Cactus Cooler
ASCND - Cactus Cooler Sativa | Earthy, Orange, Citrus Invigorating desert fruit flavors married with a heavy kush aftertaste. ASCND: ASCND live whole plant oils are high cannabinoid, full spectrum, single origin extracts. These oils have an ideal composition for users who appreciate heavy psychoactive effects and a true-to-strain flower or weedy taste profile, while still retaining crucial bioactive terpenes and flavonoids. Hardware: From high quality stainless steel to our BPA-free tank, we kept safety in mind. Our latest premium ceramic heating element features new material composition and refinement that heats without burning the wicking system and prevents chemical leach.
Kurvana
Cactus Cooler
- Terpinolene
- Myrcene
- Ocimene
Cactus Cooler is a sativa-dominant strain that’s said to be a cross between Blue Dream and OG Kush. The sativa in Cactus Cooler lends an upbeat cerebral kick to help you stay focused and productive throughout the day, while the OG boosts the senses with buzzing euphoria. With notes of sharp lemon and sweet wildflowers, Cactus Cooler takes after both parents in its fragrance.
