ASCND - Candy Jack

by Kurvana

About this product

Satisfyingly sweet and subtly spicy, this classic Jack taste has a smoky aroma with a light lemon zest, enveloped in evergreen.

2 customer reviews

arichy2008

I tried ordering from my friendly neighborhood delivery place. Got a big smile and a free brownie, but the brownie didn't do much and the cart lasted a week and it remained weak the whole time. 6 puffs to feel a buzz. This one took me by surprise. I took a big hit thinking my tolerance was up. Boy it hit hard. I hit the couch, but I'm very lucid, but it's clearly a head high. A little hit on the lowest setting beats 6 puffs on the middle setting of the cheap stuff. This thing is potent.

majortom54

This strain is superb for getting through stressful days with a smile on your face. The ASCND line are my favorite line cartridges that I have tried.

About this strain

Candy Jack

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Candy Jack is a mostly sativa strain that provides a swift boost to your mood alongside a sweet, citrus aroma. The fragrant smell is inherited from its Skunk #1 parent, while creative and focused effects stem from the Jack Herer side of the family. While its complex terpene profile may impress even the most hardened connoisseur, patients typically appreciate Candy Jack’s ability to counter stress, depression, and appetite loss. With a few Cannabis Cup wins already under its belt, Candy Jack’s potency, flavor, and effects have won this sativa a sterling reputation in the cannabis world. 

About this brand

Established in 2014, Kurvana provides uncompromising cannabis products to those who need it most. Success for Kurvana began when a small group of dedicated experts became frustrated by the lack of transparency, accountability, and professionalism in the cannabis industry. Instead, Kurvana sought to revolutionize the industry through creative engineering, scientific discovery, and manufacturing excellence. Kurvana gathered an accomplished team led by Ph.D. scientists and engineers to create the best full-spectrum extract technically achievable. Years of research led to the development of Kurvana's proprietary extraction process, which maximizes purity while preserving the plant’s phytochemical fingerprint. Today, Kurvana has gained a loyal following while abiding by their original values of quality, integrity, and innovation.