arichy2008
on November 4th, 2019
I tried ordering from my friendly neighborhood delivery place. Got a big smile and a free brownie, but the brownie didn't do much and the cart lasted a week and it remained weak the whole time. 6 puffs to feel a buzz. This one took me by surprise. I took a big hit thinking my tolerance was up. Boy it hit hard. I hit the couch, but I'm very lucid, but it's clearly a head high. A little hit on the lowest setting beats 6 puffs on the middle setting of the cheap stuff. This thing is potent.