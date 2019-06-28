 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  ASCND - Cosmic Glue

ASCND - Cosmic Glue

by Kurvana

Subtle scents of pine wood and sour citrus compliment a funky, fuel-filled afterbite for an out of this world experience.

Sharkbyte

I can affirm all hype. Tastes exactly like a stinky, sticky flower condensed into a clean tasting, neat cart.. My first Kurvana, now I understand the price point! Worthy.

Indigoj53

Super tasty. Strong bit not overpowering. Impressive turpine pallette.

Ascnd51

I dont know about that guy but the Cosmic Glue cartridge i bought is the best one next to the Purple Punch! I can honestly say that Kurvana Ascnd's are the only cartridges i EVER buy...No looking back to the competition..keep up the good work Kurvana

Established in 2014, Kurvana provides uncompromising cannabis products to those who need it most. Success for Kurvana began when a small group of dedicated experts became frustrated by the lack of transparency, accountability, and professionalism in the cannabis industry. Instead, Kurvana sought to revolutionize the industry through creative engineering, scientific discovery, and manufacturing excellence. Kurvana gathered an accomplished team led by Ph.D. scientists and engineers to create the best full-spectrum extract technically achievable. Years of research led to the development of Kurvana's proprietary extraction process, which maximizes purity while preserving the plant’s phytochemical fingerprint. Today, Kurvana has gained a loyal following while abiding by their original values of quality, integrity, and innovation.