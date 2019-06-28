Sharkbyte
on June 28th, 2019
I can affirm all hype. Tastes exactly like a stinky, sticky flower condensed into a clean tasting, neat cart.. My first Kurvana, now I understand the price point! Worthy.
Subtle scents of pine wood and sour citrus compliment a funky, fuel-filled afterbite for an out of this world experience.
on March 13th, 2019
Super tasty. Strong bit not overpowering. Impressive turpine pallette.
on March 4th, 2019
I dont know about that guy but the Cosmic Glue cartridge i bought is the best one next to the Purple Punch! I can honestly say that Kurvana Ascnd's are the only cartridges i EVER buy...No looking back to the competition..keep up the good work Kurvana