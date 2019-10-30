IEXONR8
on October 30th, 2019
The flavor is so smooth... and so is the mood. Highly recommended for anyone suffering from anxiety or depression or PTSD, and for fast relief of physical pain.
Warm fall feels rooted in muted spice, with a wet soil aroma alongside notes of eucalyptus and clove
on May 14th, 2019
on May 14th, 2019
Finally, a cartridge that doesn't taste like pine sol. and where to begin on the quality.. pricy? yes but a great cartridge. My new go-to cartridge
on January 8th, 2019
One of my favorites from Kurvana. Tastes almost like a clove and I love it! Helps me with severe nausea more than any medication is. Thank you Kurvana 🙏
A combination of Sour Diesel and Ghost OG, Earth OG is a cerebrally-focused hybrid with stimulating and happy effects. As its name suggests, this strain has a pleasant, earthy aroma with sour lemon undertones. Earth OG effects are enjoyable for introverts and extroverts alike: an introspective, creative buzz makes this strain good for solo sessions, but social environments may also bring out its energetic, talkative qualities. Depression, stress, and anxiety stand little chance against Earth OG’s uplifted mindset, and patients treating appetite loss and nausea may also benefit from its potent therapeutic effects.