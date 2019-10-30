 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
ASCND - Earth OG

by Kurvana

Kurvana Vaping Vape Pens ASCND - Earth OG

About this product

Warm fall feels rooted in muted spice, with a wet soil aroma alongside notes of eucalyptus and clove

3 customer reviews

IEXONR8

The flavor is so smooth... and so is the mood. Highly recommended for anyone suffering from anxiety or depression or PTSD, and for fast relief of physical pain.

ken4231k

Finally, a cartridge that doesn't taste like pine sol. and where to begin on the quality.. pricy? yes but a great cartridge. My new go-to cartridge

RenDawgg

One of my favorites from Kurvana. Tastes almost like a clove and I love it! Helps me with severe nausea more than any medication is. Thank you Kurvana 🙏

About this strain

Earth OG

Earth OG

A combination of Sour Diesel and Ghost OG, Earth OG is a cerebrally-focused hybrid with stimulating and happy effects. As its name suggests, this strain has a pleasant, earthy aroma with sour lemon undertones. Earth OG effects are enjoyable for introverts and extroverts alike: an introspective, creative buzz makes this strain good for solo sessions, but social environments may also bring out its energetic, talkative qualities. Depression, stress, and anxiety stand little chance against Earth OG’s uplifted mindset, and patients treating appetite loss and nausea may also benefit from its potent therapeutic effects.

About this brand

Established in 2014, Kurvana provides uncompromising cannabis products to those who need it most. Success for Kurvana began when a small group of dedicated experts became frustrated by the lack of transparency, accountability, and professionalism in the cannabis industry. Instead, Kurvana sought to revolutionize the industry through creative engineering, scientific discovery, and manufacturing excellence. Kurvana gathered an accomplished team led by Ph.D. scientists and engineers to create the best full-spectrum extract technically achievable. Years of research led to the development of Kurvana's proprietary extraction process, which maximizes purity while preserving the plant’s phytochemical fingerprint. Today, Kurvana has gained a loyal following while abiding by their original values of quality, integrity, and innovation.