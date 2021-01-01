ASCND - Earth OG
About this product
ASCND - Earth OG Indica | Earthy, Herbal, Spicy Baking spices kissed with a tinge of soil and an OG rich undertone, finished with a full-body relaxation. ASCND: ASCND live whole plant oils are high cannabinoid, full spectrum, single origin extracts. These oils have an ideal composition for users who appreciate heavy psychoactive effects and a true-to-strain flower or weedy taste profile, while still retaining crucial bioactive terpenes and flavonoids. Hardware: From high quality stainless steel to our BPA-free tank, we kept safety in mind. Our latest premium ceramic heating element features new material composition and refinement that heats without burning the wicking system and prevents chemical leach.
About this brand
Kurvana
About this strain
Earth OG
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
A combination of Sour Diesel and Ghost OG, Earth OG is a cerebrally-focused hybrid with stimulating and happy effects. As its name suggests, this strain has a pleasant, earthy aroma with sour lemon undertones. Earth OG effects are enjoyable for introverts and extroverts alike: an introspective, creative buzz makes this strain good for solo sessions, but social environments may also bring out its energetic, talkative qualities. Depression, stress, and anxiety stand little chance against Earth OG’s uplifted mindset, and patients treating appetite loss and nausea may also benefit from its potent therapeutic effects.
