  5. ASCND - High Fashion
Indica

ASCND - High Fashion

by Kurvana

Kurvana Concentrates Cartridges ASCND - High Fashion
Kurvana Concentrates Cartridges ASCND - High Fashion

About this product

ASCND - High Fashion Sativa | Berry, Sweet, Tart Sweet and effervescent notes of pink champagne, delivering a relaxed yet euphoric head change. ASCND: ASCND live whole plant oils are high cannabinoid, full spectrum, single origin extracts. These oils have an ideal composition for users who appreciate heavy psychoactive effects and a true-to-strain flower or weedy taste profile, while still retaining crucial bioactive terpenes and flavonoids. Hardware: From high quality stainless steel to our BPA-free tank, we kept safety in mind. Our latest premium ceramic heating element features new material composition and refinement that heats without burning the wicking system and prevents chemical leach.

About this brand

Kurvana Logo
As a brand leader in premium cannabis, Kurvana continues to transform the industry offering innovative products of uncompromising quality, sitting at the intersection of nature and science. With focus on the development of highly intrinsic oil, Kurvana delivers multiple options for connoisseurs and beginners alike. Since 2014, Kurvana has surpassed the industry’s standard of quality, formulating natural botanical ingredients to create some of the world’s best full-spectrum products. Today, Kurvana is widely recognized by its commitment to enhancing the everyday life of consumers with the most natural, pure, and safe products in the cannabis and hemp space.

About this strain

Pink Champagne

Pink Champagne
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Pink Champagne goes by many names, including Wow Kush, Raspberry Kush, Phantom ( or Ken’s Phantom). Bred in the Bay area by Ken Estes, who crossed Ken’s Granddaddy Purple and Cherry Pie, this sedative beauty is not to be confused with Phantom Cookies. The buzz lands behind the eyes and emanates outwards, making this a suitable strain for patients suffering from migraines and physical discomfort. With notes of grape and berry, this strain imbues smokers with weighted eyes and a “couch lock” effect, making it a pre-sleep ripper useful for insomnia.  

