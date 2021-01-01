 Loading…

  5. ASCND - Key Lime
Hybrid

ASCND - Key Lime

by Kurvana

ASCND - Key Lime
ASCND - Key Lime

About this product

ASCND - Key Lime Sativa | Lime, Sweet, Pungent A mild lime flavor with both sweet and smoky aromas enhance energy levels and uplift moods. ASCND: ASCND live whole plant oils are high cannabinoid, full spectrum, single origin extracts. These oils have an ideal composition for users who appreciate heavy psychoactive effects and a true-to-strain flower or weedy taste profile, while still retaining crucial bioactive terpenes and flavonoids. Hardware: From high quality stainless steel to our BPA-free tank, we kept safety in mind. Our latest premium ceramic heating element features new material composition and refinement that heats without burning the wicking system and prevents chemical leach.

About this brand

Kurvana
As a brand leader in premium cannabis, Kurvana continues to transform the industry offering innovative products of uncompromising quality, sitting at the intersection of nature and science. With focus on the development of highly intrinsic oil, Kurvana delivers multiple options for connoisseurs and beginners alike. Since 2014, Kurvana has surpassed the industry’s standard of quality, formulating natural botanical ingredients to create some of the world’s best full-spectrum products. Today, Kurvana is widely recognized by its commitment to enhancing the everyday life of consumers with the most natural, pure, and safe products in the cannabis and hemp space.

About this strain

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Key Lime Pie is a hybrid marijuana strain and a phenotype of Girl Scout Cookies. This strain produces relaxing body effects that help to relieve chronic pain and insomnia. Key Lime Pie is beloved for its strong indica characteristics and heavy resin production. This strain features flavors of lime candy, mint, and spice. Upon exhale, you'll notice flavors that are earthy and chocolatey. The buds of Key Lime Pie regularly show traces of purple hues due to the plant’s affinity towards colder temperatures. 

