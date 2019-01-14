Mazoogurl on June 9th, 2018

This brand recommendation for me came from someone I can't remember haha ( Go figure ) My first Kurvana cartridge was Northern Lights and was perfect.- i usually smoke Select cartridges but noticed after a few months and trying most of their strains that the flavor profiles were not really giving me that hell yeah- I bought three Kurvana cartridges today Earth OG LUNAR OG and and TANGIE sative -med men only sells half grams which is really bs. because for $163.00 in producte I was taxed $40.00-$206- DO NOT GO THERE AND LOSE YOUR MONEY its definitely a tourist trap in a lot of ways and it seems like everyone in town just wants to adjust their tax and not explain it or post it in their stores- I wish i could just buy these direct from kurvana ANYWAYS ASCIND RULES -kurvana KILLED IT with the og thanks for premium oil - it makes me never want to smoke select again because I know these are more pure-and they even let you see their full pdf test results on their website- transparency is what we need right now and also a -CLEAN CANNABIS CALIFORNIA ACT should have companies like this ready to shut down the ones who are taking advamtage of the industry