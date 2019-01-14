 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. ASCND - Lunar OG

ASCND - Lunar OG

by Kurvana

Skip to Reviews
5.04
Kurvana Vaping Vape Pens ASCND - Lunar OG
Kurvana Vaping Vape Pens ASCND - Lunar OG

About this product

This skunky strain offers a deep OG essence and diesel undertones, peppered by hints of unearthed soil and freshly squeezed lemon.

4 customer reviews

Show all
5.04

write a review

Ascnd51

Lunar Og is the 1st cartridge i bought from the Ascnd brand and let me tell you!!! FIRE!!!! Kurvana is the highest quality I've had so far 👍👍👍👍👍👍

Choam

Love this product! Can’t wait to try some of the other cartridges from Ascnd.

Mazoogurl

This brand recommendation for me came from someone I can't remember haha ( Go figure ) My first Kurvana cartridge was Northern Lights and was perfect.- i usually smoke Select cartridges but noticed after a few months and trying most of their strains that the flavor profiles were not really giving me that hell yeah- I bought three Kurvana cartridges today Earth OG LUNAR OG and and TANGIE sative -med men only sells half grams which is really bs. because for $163.00 in producte I was taxed $40.00-$206- DO NOT GO THERE AND LOSE YOUR MONEY its definitely a tourist trap in a lot of ways and it seems like everyone in town just wants to adjust their tax and not explain it or post it in their stores- I wish i could just buy these direct from kurvana ANYWAYS ASCIND RULES -kurvana KILLED IT with the og thanks for premium oil - it makes me never want to smoke select again because I know these are more pure-and they even let you see their full pdf test results on their website- transparency is what we need right now and also a -CLEAN CANNABIS CALIFORNIA ACT should have companies like this ready to shut down the ones who are taking advamtage of the industry

About this brand

Kurvana Logo
Established in 2014, Kurvana provides uncompromising cannabis products to those who need it most. Success for Kurvana began when a small group of dedicated experts became frustrated by the lack of transparency, accountability, and professionalism in the cannabis industry. Instead, Kurvana sought to revolutionize the industry through creative engineering, scientific discovery, and manufacturing excellence. Kurvana gathered an accomplished team led by Ph.D. scientists and engineers to create the best full-spectrum extract technically achievable. Years of research led to the development of Kurvana's proprietary extraction process, which maximizes purity while preserving the plant’s phytochemical fingerprint. Today, Kurvana has gained a loyal following while abiding by their original values of quality, integrity, and innovation.