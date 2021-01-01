ASCND - Lunar OG
by KurvanaWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
ASCND - Lunar OG Indica | Lemon, Pine, Earthy A sharp, minerally OG hits the forefront of your taste buds, followed by a hint of lemon to help you unwind. ASCND: ASCND live whole plant oils are high cannabinoid, full spectrum, single origin extracts. These oils have an ideal composition for users who appreciate heavy psychoactive effects and a true-to-strain flower or weedy taste profile, while still retaining crucial bioactive terpenes and flavonoids. Hardware: From high quality stainless steel to our BPA-free tank, we kept safety in mind. Our latest premium ceramic heating element features new material composition and refinement that heats without burning the wicking system and prevents chemical leach.
About this brand
Kurvana
About this strain
Lunar Widow
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.