VLP
on November 5th, 2019
Really good taste and effects are great. Definitely use in the daytime. Would recommend to anyone who like sativas or sativa-dominant strains
The beloved offspring of two timeless classics, this freshly-picked tangy delight is an instant favorite by the first silky draw.
on February 28th, 2018
Love, LOVE, Love! This is a powerful, quick-acting sativa that impacts immediately and lasts for hours. It feels as though one took a good pull on a Volcano bag of flower. It doesn't put you to sleep if you over-indulge as does the Canteloupe (just in case you want to know). While it doesn't have much of a flavor, I'm really okay with that -- it's the medicinal effect I'm needing and to me, smell, flavor -- they are all peripheral aspects that, if pleasing, might be nice, but far less important (to me) than the resulting functional and motivating effects of this medicine.
Tangie Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain that reeks of orange peel and rock candy. The strain’s overall sweetness permeates the flavor, leaving consumers with a subtle tartness on the exhale. Enjoy Tangie Dream throughout the day to elevate mood and stimulate the imagination. This strain can be motivating in smaller doses, but it has a tendency to insulate the consumer in an whimsical euphoria with continuous use.