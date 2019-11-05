 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  Home
  Products
  Vaping
  Vape pens
  5. ASCND - Tangie Dream

ASCND - Tangie Dream

by Kurvana

Kurvana Vaping Vape Pens ASCND - Tangie Dream

About this product

The beloved offspring of two timeless classics, this freshly-picked tangy delight is an instant favorite by the first silky draw.

2 customer reviews

5.02

VLP

Really good taste and effects are great. Definitely use in the daytime. Would recommend to anyone who like sativas or sativa-dominant strains

donaphilippa

Love, LOVE, Love! This is a powerful, quick-acting sativa that impacts immediately and lasts for hours. It feels as though one took a good pull on a Volcano bag of flower. It doesn't put you to sleep if you over-indulge as does the Canteloupe (just in case you want to know). While it doesn't have much of a flavor, I'm really okay with that -- it's the medicinal effect I'm needing and to me, smell, flavor -- they are all peripheral aspects that, if pleasing, might be nice, but far less important (to me) than the resulting functional and motivating effects of this medicine.

About this strain

Tangie Dream

Tangie Dream
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Tangie Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain that reeks of orange peel and rock candy. The strain’s overall sweetness permeates the flavor, leaving consumers with a subtle tartness on the exhale. Enjoy Tangie Dream throughout the day to elevate mood and stimulate the imagination. This strain can be motivating in smaller doses, but it has a tendency to insulate the consumer in an whimsical euphoria with continuous use. 

About this brand

Kurvana Logo
Established in 2014, Kurvana provides uncompromising cannabis products to those who need it most. Success for Kurvana began when a small group of dedicated experts became frustrated by the lack of transparency, accountability, and professionalism in the cannabis industry. Instead, Kurvana sought to revolutionize the industry through creative engineering, scientific discovery, and manufacturing excellence. Kurvana gathered an accomplished team led by Ph.D. scientists and engineers to create the best full-spectrum extract technically achievable. Years of research led to the development of Kurvana's proprietary extraction process, which maximizes purity while preserving the plant’s phytochemical fingerprint. Today, Kurvana has gained a loyal following while abiding by their original values of quality, integrity, and innovation.