  5. Blue Dream KPEN Cartridge 0.5g

Blue Dream KPEN Cartridge 0.5g

by Kurvana

About this strain

Blue Dream

Blue Dream
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria. 

With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain

About this brand

Kurvana Logo
Established in 2014, Kurvana provides uncompromising cannabis products to those who need it most. Success for Kurvana began when a small group of dedicated experts became frustrated by the lack of transparency, accountability, and professionalism in the cannabis industry. Instead, Kurvana sought to revolutionize the industry through creative engineering, scientific discovery, and manufacturing excellence. Kurvana gathered an accomplished team led by Ph.D. scientists and engineers to create the best full-spectrum extract technically achievable. Years of research led to the development of Kurvana's proprietary extraction process, which maximizes purity while preserving the plant’s phytochemical fingerprint. Today, Kurvana has gained a loyal following while abiding by their original values of quality, integrity, and innovation.