  5. Carbon21 - Mai Tai Badder
Hybrid

Carbon21 - Mai Tai Badder

by Kurvana

Carbon21 - Mai Tai Badder
Carbon21 - Mai Tai Badder

About this product

Carbon21 - Mai Tai Badder Indica | Sweet, Citrus, Sour Freshly squeezed citrus accented with zesty fruit aromas create a full-bodied, soothing experience. Genetics: Grape Ape x Grapefruit Carbon21: Carbon21 is our pinnacle vape line, consisting of carefully curated raw concentrates. We pair our proprietary live-plant curation with a unique extraction method for each strain in this line. Deliberately crafted in small batches, each strain is presented in its rawest concentrate form—rich with the cannabinoid, flavonoid and terpene complexities of the live cannabis plant. Hardware: Our newly updated CTEC 2.0 heating element provides 360° oil contact for clean, consistent vaporization down to the last draw. The embedded coil design generates ideal temperatures that preserves both flavor and cannabinoid profiles – all while providing minimal air exposure to the concentrate.

About this brand

As a brand leader in premium cannabis, Kurvana continues to transform the industry offering innovative products of uncompromising quality, sitting at the intersection of nature and science. With focus on the development of highly intrinsic oil, Kurvana delivers multiple options for connoisseurs and beginners alike. Since 2014, Kurvana has surpassed the industry’s standard of quality, formulating natural botanical ingredients to create some of the world’s best full-spectrum products. Today, Kurvana is widely recognized by its commitment to enhancing the everyday life of consumers with the most natural, pure, and safe products in the cannabis and hemp space.

About this strain

Mai Tai Cookies

Mai Tai Cookies

Mai Tai Cookies is a CBD-rich hybrid strain bred by Terraform Genetics, who crossed Alien Orange Cookies and ACDC.  She took 1st place for “Best CBD Flower” at the 2016 High Times Cannabis Cup in Los Angeles. This hybrid is very frosty compared to most CBD strains and has a unique aroma of cherries and orange peels.  With a high that is very relaxing and yet functional, patients would typically choose this strain for pain and anxiety. Her flowers have a dense structure similar to that of Girl Scout Cookies and are ready for harvest after a flowering cycle of 50-55 days. This wonderful strain won 1st Place for Best CBD Flower at the 2016 High Times Cannabis Cup in Los Angeles and 2nd Place for Best CBD Concentrate at the 2016 High Times Concentrate Cup.

