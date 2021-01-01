Carbon21 - Zkittlez Sauce
Carbon21 - Zkittlez Sauce Hybrid | Tropical, Berry, Earthy This mouthwatering curation of sweet tropical berries and fresh earth give way to heavy waves of relaxing creativity. Genetics: Maui Waui x Tutti Frutti Carbon21: Carbon21 is our pinnacle vape line, consisting of carefully curated raw concentrates. We pair our proprietary live-plant curation with a unique extraction method for each strain in this line. Deliberately crafted in small batches, each strain is presented in its rawest concentrate form—rich with the cannabinoid, flavonoid and terpene complexities of the live cannabis plant. Hardware: Our newly updated CTEC 2.0 heating element provides 360° oil contact for clean, consistent vaporization down to the last draw. The embedded coil design generates ideal temperatures that preserves both flavor and cannabinoid profiles – all while providing minimal air exposure to the concentrate.
- Caryophyllene
- Humulene
- Linalool
Zkittlez is an indica-dominant mix of Grape Ape and Grapefruit that is crossed with another undisclosed strain to produce this candy-flavored strain bred by 3rd Gen Family and Terp Hogz. This award-winning combination took 1st Place at the 2016 Emerald Cup and 1st Place Indica at the 2015 Cannabis Cups in San Francisco and in Michigan. The chunky colas explode in a spectrum of light green hues and emit a sweet, tropical blend of fruit flavors. The effects of Zkittlez are calming, leaving consumers focused, alert, and happy while relaxing the body to help unwind any time of day.
