 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Carbon21 - Zkittlez Sauce
Indica

Carbon21 - Zkittlez Sauce

by Kurvana

Write a review
Kurvana Concentrates Cartridges Carbon21 - Zkittlez Sauce
Kurvana Concentrates Cartridges Carbon21 - Zkittlez Sauce

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Carbon21 - Zkittlez Sauce Hybrid | Tropical, Berry, Earthy This mouthwatering curation of sweet tropical berries and fresh earth give way to heavy waves of relaxing creativity. Genetics: Maui Waui x Tutti Frutti Carbon21: Carbon21 is our pinnacle vape line, consisting of carefully curated raw concentrates. We pair our proprietary live-plant curation with a unique extraction method for each strain in this line. Deliberately crafted in small batches, each strain is presented in its rawest concentrate form—rich with the cannabinoid, flavonoid and terpene complexities of the live cannabis plant. Hardware: Our newly updated CTEC 2.0 heating element provides 360° oil contact for clean, consistent vaporization down to the last draw. The embedded coil design generates ideal temperatures that preserves both flavor and cannabinoid profiles – all while providing minimal air exposure to the concentrate.

About this brand

Kurvana Logo
As a brand leader in premium cannabis, Kurvana continues to transform the industry offering innovative products of uncompromising quality, sitting at the intersection of nature and science. With focus on the development of highly intrinsic oil, Kurvana delivers multiple options for connoisseurs and beginners alike. Since 2014, Kurvana has surpassed the industry’s standard of quality, formulating natural botanical ingredients to create some of the world’s best full-spectrum products. Today, Kurvana is widely recognized by its commitment to enhancing the everyday life of consumers with the most natural, pure, and safe products in the cannabis and hemp space.

About this strain

Zkittlez

Zkittlez
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Humulene
  3. Linalool

Zkittlez is an indica-dominant mix of Grape Ape and Grapefruit that is crossed with another undisclosed strain to produce this candy-flavored strain bred by 3rd Gen Family and Terp Hogz. This award-winning combination took 1st Place at the 2016 Emerald Cup and 1st Place Indica at the 2015 Cannabis Cups in San Francisco and in Michigan. The chunky colas explode in a spectrum of light green hues and emit a sweet, tropical blend of fruit flavors. The effects of Zkittlez are calming, leaving consumers focused, alert, and happy while relaxing the body to help unwind any time of day.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review