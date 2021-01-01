 Loading…

Hybrid

Dutch Treat ASCND Cartridge 1g

by Kurvana

Kurvana Concentrates Cartridges Dutch Treat ASCND Cartridge 1g

About this product

Dense sweet pine following a citrusy aftertaste results in quick cerebral effects for relaxing the mind.

About this brand

Kurvana Logo
Established in 2014, Kurvana provides uncompromising cannabis products to those who need it most. Success for Kurvana began when a small group of dedicated experts became frustrated by the lack of transparency, accountability, and professionalism in the cannabis industry. Instead, Kurvana sought to revolutionize the industry through creative engineering, scientific discovery, and manufacturing excellence. Kurvana gathered an accomplished team led by Ph.D. scientists and engineers to create the best full-spectrum extract technically achievable. Years of research led to the development of Kurvana's proprietary extraction process, which maximizes purity while preserving the plant’s phytochemical fingerprint. Today, Kurvana has gained a loyal following while abiding by their original values of quality, integrity, and innovation.

About this strain

Dutch Treat

Dutch Treat
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Ocimene

Dutch Treat is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Northern Lights with Haze. This strain produces cerebral effects that will leave you feeling uplifted and euphoric while reducing stress and relaxing the mind. Dutch Treat features a flavor profile that smells like sweet fruits mixed with pine and eucalyptus trees. Growers say this strain has dense, sticky buds that are pungent. Medical marijuana patients choose Dutch Treat to help relieve symptoms associated with fatigue, pain, and PMS. This strain originates from Amsterdam and is a cultural staple among the coffee shops there.

