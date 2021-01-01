ASCND - Jet Fuel
by KurvanaWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
ASCND - Jet Fuel Indica | Earthy, Diesel, Lemon Heavily peaceful feelings brought on by the ultimate cross of the most renowned diesel strains. ASCND: ASCND live whole plant oils are high cannabinoid, full spectrum, single origin extracts. These oils have an ideal composition for users who appreciate heavy psychoactive effects and a true-to-strain flower or weedy taste profile, while still retaining crucial bioactive terpenes and flavonoids. Hardware: From high quality stainless steel to our BPA-free tank, we kept safety in mind. Our latest premium ceramic heating element features new material composition and refinement that heats without burning the wicking system and prevents chemical leach.
About this brand
Kurvana
About this strain
Jet Fuel
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Jet Fuel, also known as G6, from 303 Seeds is the ultimate cross of some of the most renowned Diesel strains. By combining Aspen OG with High Country Diesel, we are left with a hybrid that stays true to the influence of SFV OG Kush and East Coast Sour Diesel in its lineage. The name Jet Fuel isn’t purely devoted to the sweet, pungent aroma of diesel fumes that this strain exudes, but also the high-energy jolt of uplifting effects that eventually level off to provide a dream-like state of relaxation.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.