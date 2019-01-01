About this product
Enjoy the sweet, tropical flavor and mouth-watering aroma of our CBD-infused Banana Smoothie! As a hybrid strain, this delicately blended puree provides relief from discomfort and anxiety without the feeling of sedation. Banana Smoothie offers a subtle satisfaction as you complete daily tasks with ease.
Established in 2014, Kurvana provides uncompromising cannabis products to those who need it most. Success for Kurvana began when a small group of dedicated experts became frustrated by the lack of transparency, accountability, and professionalism in the cannabis industry. Instead, Kurvana sought to revolutionize the industry through creative engineering, scientific discovery, and manufacturing excellence. Kurvana gathered an accomplished team led by Ph.D. scientists and engineers to create the best full-spectrum extract technically achievable. Years of research led to the development of Kurvana's proprietary extraction process, which maximizes purity while preserving the plant’s phytochemical fingerprint. Today, Kurvana has gained a loyal following while abiding by their original values of quality, integrity, and innovation.