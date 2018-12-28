5021
on December 28th, 2018
The mint element is intense, not so sweet. At round 64% THC and 3.2% CBD it doesn't blow you away. Which is exactly what I like about it. The flavor is cooling and fresh. I hope they keep this offering in production.
Kool Mint is a unique blend of invigorating sativa strains and the clean, crisp taste of locally grown mint. Since mint is a time-tested essential oil proven to stimulate the brain, we promise undeniable freshness that will activate your creative mind. Kool Mint’s gentle high makes it ideal for day-time use.
on October 7th, 2018
Excellent for daytime use. Luv the cool mint flavor! My room smells minty fresh :-)