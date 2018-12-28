 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
KPEN v2 Infusions - Kool Mint

by Kurvana

About this product

Kool Mint is a unique blend of invigorating sativa strains and the clean, crisp taste of locally grown mint. Since mint is a time-tested essential oil proven to stimulate the brain, we promise undeniable freshness that will activate your creative mind. Kool Mint’s gentle high makes it ideal for day-time use.

2 customer reviews

The mint element is intense, not so sweet. At round 64% THC and 3.2% CBD it doesn't blow you away. Which is exactly what I like about it. The flavor is cooling and fresh. I hope they keep this offering in production.

MockingBird7591

Excellent for daytime use. Luv the cool mint flavor! My room smells minty fresh :-)

About this brand

Kurvana Logo
Established in 2014, Kurvana provides uncompromising cannabis products to those who need it most. Success for Kurvana began when a small group of dedicated experts became frustrated by the lack of transparency, accountability, and professionalism in the cannabis industry. Instead, Kurvana sought to revolutionize the industry through creative engineering, scientific discovery, and manufacturing excellence. Kurvana gathered an accomplished team led by Ph.D. scientists and engineers to create the best full-spectrum extract technically achievable. Years of research led to the development of Kurvana's proprietary extraction process, which maximizes purity while preserving the plant’s phytochemical fingerprint. Today, Kurvana has gained a loyal following while abiding by their original values of quality, integrity, and innovation.