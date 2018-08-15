sunniesinla
on August 15th, 2018
the loveliest high and tastes amazing, will make you a tad sleepy but not too bad
Enjoy the soothing serenity of Sunset Tea. With hints of lovely lavender blossoms, white cucumber tea and summer rose, this OG blend immerses you in a floral tea paradise and relaxation. Sunset Tea is also a high-CBD strain, ideal for taking a siesta in a hammock, walking on the beach, or getting a good night's rest.
