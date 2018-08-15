 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. KPEN v2 Infusions - Sunset Tea

KPEN v2 Infusions - Sunset Tea

by Kurvana

Kurvana Vaping Vape Pens KPEN v2 Infusions - Sunset Tea

About this product

Enjoy the soothing serenity of Sunset Tea. With hints of lovely lavender blossoms, white cucumber tea and summer rose, this OG blend immerses you in a floral tea paradise and relaxation. Sunset Tea is also a high-CBD strain, ideal for taking a siesta in a hammock, walking on the beach, or getting a good night's rest.

1 customer review

sunniesinla

the loveliest high and tastes amazing, will make you a tad sleepy but not too bad

About this brand

Established in 2014, Kurvana provides uncompromising cannabis products to those who need it most. Success for Kurvana began when a small group of dedicated experts became frustrated by the lack of transparency, accountability, and professionalism in the cannabis industry. Instead, Kurvana sought to revolutionize the industry through creative engineering, scientific discovery, and manufacturing excellence. Kurvana gathered an accomplished team led by Ph.D. scientists and engineers to create the best full-spectrum extract technically achievable. Years of research led to the development of Kurvana's proprietary extraction process, which maximizes purity while preserving the plant’s phytochemical fingerprint. Today, Kurvana has gained a loyal following while abiding by their original values of quality, integrity, and innovation.