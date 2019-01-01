About this product
With a sweet berry smell and complementary kush taste, this indica is a top choice for those who suffer from insomnia, stress or chronic pain, but prefer to avoid heavy sedatives. Feel the aches fade away as you are immersed in a rich blend of dark berry and a fog of kush. Patients with disorders affecting their ability to cope with stress, nervousness, and anxiety will find this perfect for nighttime use.
About this strain
Blackberry Kush
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
This mostly indica strain is a mix of Afghani and Blackberry strains and has beautiful dark purple buds with orange hairs. Plants will flower at 7-8 weeks and are not particularly high yielders, but the dense, hard nugs have crystals throughout. Blackberry Kush tends to have a hashy, jet fuel smell and taste that is balanced by sweet berries. Blackberry Kush is often recommended for the treatment of pain thanks to its strong body effects.