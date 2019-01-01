About this product
This old-school hybrid combines an enjoyable, smooth draw with a refreshingly fruity taste. It is ideal for daytime use to relieve stress and anxiety, prompting you to feel capable and confident enough to complete your daily tasks. The tart, citrus taste and gentle cerebral effects of Grapefruit Kush help battle minor aches and pains, while combatting depression.
This cannabis strain is a cross of BC Kush and Grapefruit, Grapefruit Kush is one of the classic old-school Afghani Kush strains. Large buds with a fruity hash taste, produces enjoyable smooth and creamy smoke with a great high.