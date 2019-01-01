 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
KPEN v2 Originals - Master OG

by Kurvana

About this product

This daughter of Master Kush produces faint notes of pine and citrus embedded in each earthy, velvety puff. The indica-dominant strain provides a superb balance of full-body relaxation without mind-numbing effects, making Master Kush another favorite for those suffering from chronic pain, nausea, or insomnia.

About this strain

Master OG

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Master OG is an indica-dominant strain from Cabin Fever Seed Breeders. This offspring of Master Kush and Empress Kush produces large, dense buds that tend to bend branches under the weight. This colorful, pine-scented flower is an ideal match for those suffering pain, nausea, and lack of sleep.  

About this brand

Established in 2014, Kurvana provides uncompromising cannabis products to those who need it most. Success for Kurvana began when a small group of dedicated experts became frustrated by the lack of transparency, accountability, and professionalism in the cannabis industry. Instead, Kurvana sought to revolutionize the industry through creative engineering, scientific discovery, and manufacturing excellence. Kurvana gathered an accomplished team led by Ph.D. scientists and engineers to create the best full-spectrum extract technically achievable. Years of research led to the development of Kurvana's proprietary extraction process, which maximizes purity while preserving the plant’s phytochemical fingerprint. Today, Kurvana has gained a loyal following while abiding by their original values of quality, integrity, and innovation.