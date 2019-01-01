About this product
This daughter of Master Kush produces faint notes of pine and citrus embedded in each earthy, velvety puff. The indica-dominant strain provides a superb balance of full-body relaxation without mind-numbing effects, making Master Kush another favorite for those suffering from chronic pain, nausea, or insomnia.
About this strain
Master OG
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Master OG is an indica-dominant strain from Cabin Fever Seed Breeders. This offspring of Master Kush and Empress Kush produces large, dense buds that tend to bend branches under the weight. This colorful, pine-scented flower is an ideal match for those suffering pain, nausea, and lack of sleep.