KPEN v2 Originals - Pineapple Express

by Kurvana

About this product

Pineapple Express is a tropical blend of fresh apple, mango, pineapple, and subtle cedar. This revitalizing sativa provides a long-lasting energetic effect, perfect for productive afternoons and creative escapes. The powerful cerebral effects are the number one reason patients choose Pineapple Express. Aside from relieving stress and anxiety, this sativa can be great in lessening the symptoms of chronic depression.

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Pineapple Express combines the potent and flavorful forces of parent strains Trainwreck and Hawaiian. The smell is likened to fresh apple and mango, with a taste of pineapple, pine, and cedar. This hard-hitting hybrid provides a long-lasting energetic buzz perfect for productive afternoons and creative escapes.

About this brand

Established in 2014, Kurvana provides uncompromising cannabis products to those who need it most. Success for Kurvana began when a small group of dedicated experts became frustrated by the lack of transparency, accountability, and professionalism in the cannabis industry. Instead, Kurvana sought to revolutionize the industry through creative engineering, scientific discovery, and manufacturing excellence. Kurvana gathered an accomplished team led by Ph.D. scientists and engineers to create the best full-spectrum extract technically achievable. Years of research led to the development of Kurvana's proprietary extraction process, which maximizes purity while preserving the plant’s phytochemical fingerprint. Today, Kurvana has gained a loyal following while abiding by their original values of quality, integrity, and innovation.