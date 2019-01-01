About this product
Pineapple Express is a tropical blend of fresh apple, mango, pineapple, and subtle cedar. This revitalizing sativa provides a long-lasting energetic effect, perfect for productive afternoons and creative escapes. The powerful cerebral effects are the number one reason patients choose Pineapple Express. Aside from relieving stress and anxiety, this sativa can be great in lessening the symptoms of chronic depression.
About this strain
Pineapple Express
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Pineapple Express combines the potent and flavorful forces of parent strains Trainwreck and Hawaiian. The smell is likened to fresh apple and mango, with a taste of pineapple, pine, and cedar. This hard-hitting hybrid provides a long-lasting energetic buzz perfect for productive afternoons and creative escapes.