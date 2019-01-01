About this product
Sour Diesel is an invigorating sativa named after the pungent aroma it emits. Its diesel-like essence is perfectly balanced with traces of lemon zest, inducing an uplifting and blissful wakefulness. Because of the energizing cerebral effects, it is recommended for use during the day. The most common medicinal uses of Sour Diesel are alleviating stress, calming anxiety and lightening the weight of depression.
About this strain
Sour Diesel
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Sour Diesel, sometimes called Sour D, is an invigorating sativa-dominant strain named after its pungent, diesel-like aroma. This fast-acting strain delivers energizing, dreamy cerebral effects that have pushed Sour Diesel to its legendary status. Stress, pain, and depression fade away in long-lasting relief that makes Sour Diesel a top choice among medical patients. This strain took root in the early '90s, and it is believed to have descended from Chemdog 91 and Super Skunk.