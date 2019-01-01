About this product
True OG is a top-shelf OG Kush variant, another high-quality indica. The pungent aroma of True OG comes from the combination of earthy pine and lemon scent with woody, diesel-like undertones, an aroma that has become a signature of OG Kush varieties and their descendants. The powerful soothing effects can eliminate stress instantly, replacing it with an impeccable euphoria.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
True OG
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
True OG is a popular indica strain that was originally discovered in Southern California, where the term “OG” originally meant “ocean grown.” Bred with genetics from the very popular OG Kush, True OG is potent enough for mellow, lasting effects combined with a more focused head high. Flowers have a pungent, crisp citrus and evergreen scent. True OG has snagged the 2nd place indica spot in every High Times Medical Cup since 2010.