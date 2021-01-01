Originals All-In-One - Blackberry Kush
by KurvanaWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Originals All-In-One - Blackberry Kush Indica | Berry, Sweet, Earthy The taste of rich, dark berries balanced by the heavier earthy undertones that provide an uplifted experience. Originals: Originals is our classic, timeless terpene-rich extract honoring the distinct identities of the most popular strains today. Our classic flower strains feature native cannabis terpenes that capture the taste and feel of the flower they came from. With strains well-loved since their inception and elevated potencies, this differentiated line appeals to those who value intricate aromas and flavors. All-In-One: Our ready to use All-In-One is back and better than ever. Known for its patented signature look, precise delivery, and compact design we’ve made significant updates to deliver breakthrough performance with ultra portability.
About this brand
Kurvana
About this strain
Blackberry Kush
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Blackberry Kush is a indica-dominant strain often recommended for pain management thanks to its strong body high effects. This strain is a combination of Afghani and Blackberry and is marked by dense and beautiful nugs of purple and orange. Blackberry Kush has a hashy, jet fuel taste and aroma that is balanced by sweet berries. This strain takes approximately 7-8 to flower although it does not typically have a high yeild.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.