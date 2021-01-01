Originals All-In-One - Lemon Haze
Originals All-In-One - Lemon Haze Sativa | Lemon, Sweet, Herbal A burst of sweet, tangy lemon notes followed by a refreshing, herbal exhale, elevates your state of mind to a mellow, citrus-inspired euphoria. Originals: Originals is our classic, timeless terpene-rich extract honoring the distinct identities of the most popular strains today. Our classic flower strains feature native cannabis terpenes that capture the taste and feel of the flower they came from. With strains well-loved since their inception and elevated potencies, this differentiated line appeals to those who value intricate aromas and flavors. All-In-One: Our ready to use All-In-One is back and better than ever. Known for its patented signature look, precise delivery, and compact design we’ve made significant updates to deliver breakthrough performance with ultra portability.
Kurvana
Lemon Haze
- Myrcene
- Terpinolene
- Ocimene
Lemon Haze is a sativa marijuana strain that smells and tastes like fresh peeled lemon slices. Lemon Haze is made by crossing Lemon Skunk with Silver Haze. Its buds appear to be green and yellow with amber hairs on the trichomes, giving it the yellow tint.
