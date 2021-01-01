Originals All-In-One - Pineapple Express
About this product
Originals All-In-One - Pineapple Express Sativa | Pine, Sweet, Tropical A fusion of tropical fruits and subtle earthy pine notes promote peak productivity upon exhale. Originals: Originals is our classic, timeless terpene-rich extract honoring the distinct identities of the most popular strains today. Our classic flower strains feature native cannabis terpenes that capture the taste and feel of the flower they came from. With strains well-loved since their inception and elevated potencies, this differentiated line appeals to those who value intricate aromas and flavors. All-In-One: Our ready to use All-In-One is back and better than ever. Known for its patented signature look, precise delivery, and compact design we’ve made significant updates to deliver breakthrough performance with ultra portability.
About this brand
Kurvana
About this strain
Pineapple Express
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Pinene
Pineapple Express combines the potent and flavorful forces of parent strains Trainwreck and Hawaiian. The smell is likened to fresh apple and mango, with a taste of pineapple, pine, and cedar. This hard-hitting hybrid provides a long-lasting energetic buzz perfect for productive afternoons and creative escapes.
