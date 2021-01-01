 Loading…

Indica

Originals - Blackberry Kush

by Kurvana

Kurvana Concentrates Cartridges Originals - Blackberry Kush
Kurvana Concentrates Cartridges Originals - Blackberry Kush

About this product

Originals - Blackberry Kush Indica | Berry, Sweet, Earthy The taste of rich, dark berries balanced by the heavier earthy undertones that provide an uplifted experience. Originals: Originals is our classic, timeless terpene-rich extract honoring the distinct identities of the most popular strains today. Our classic flower strains feature native cannabis terpenes that capture the taste and feel of the flower they came from. With strains well-loved since their inception and elevated potencies, this differentiated line appeals to those who value intricate aromas and flavors. Hardware: From high quality stainless steel to our BPA-free tank, we kept safety in mind. Our latest premium ceramic heating element features new material composition and refinement that heats without burning the wicking system and prevents chemical leach.

About this brand

As a brand leader in premium cannabis, Kurvana continues to transform the industry offering innovative products of uncompromising quality, sitting at the intersection of nature and science. With focus on the development of highly intrinsic oil, Kurvana delivers multiple options for connoisseurs and beginners alike. Since 2014, Kurvana has surpassed the industry’s standard of quality, formulating natural botanical ingredients to create some of the world’s best full-spectrum products. Today, Kurvana is widely recognized by its commitment to enhancing the everyday life of consumers with the most natural, pure, and safe products in the cannabis and hemp space.

About this strain

Blackberry Kush

Blackberry Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Blackberry Kush is a indica-dominant strain often recommended for pain management thanks to its strong body high effects. This strain is a combination of Afghani and Blackberry and is marked by dense and beautiful nugs of purple and orange. Blackberry Kush has a hashy, jet fuel taste and aroma that is balanced by sweet berries. This strain takes approximately 7-8 to flower although it does not typically have a high yeild.

 

 

