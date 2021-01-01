Originals - Pineapple Express
About this product
Originals - Pineapple Express Sativa | Pine, Sweet, Tropical A fusion of tropical fruits and subtle earthy pine notes promote peak productivity upon exhale. Originals: Originals is our classic, timeless terpene-rich extract honoring the distinct identities of the most popular strains today. Our classic flower strains feature native cannabis terpenes that capture the taste and feel of the flower they came from. With strains well-loved since their inception and elevated potencies, this differentiated line appeals to those who value intricate aromas and flavors. Hardware: From high quality stainless steel to our BPA-free tank, we kept safety in mind. Our latest premium ceramic heating element features new material composition and refinement that heats without burning the wicking system and prevents chemical leach.
About this brand
Kurvana
About this strain
Pineapple Express
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Pinene
Pineapple Express combines the potent and flavorful forces of parent strains Trainwreck and Hawaiian. The smell is likened to fresh apple and mango, with a taste of pineapple, pine, and cedar. This hard-hitting hybrid provides a long-lasting energetic buzz perfect for productive afternoons and creative escapes.
