Rover Case - Battery & Cartridge Case [Gray]
by Vessel®
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Clear, Screw Top, Polystyrene concentrate containers are an easy, convenient, and safe way to store medical and recreational concentrates. The crystal clear plastic container maintains an odorless seal to preserve freshness of medication and herbs. Holds: one gram of concentrate Dimensions: 37mm Dia. x 20mm Ht. Quantity: 100 pieces/order
Be the first to review this product.